'A New Day in Albany' Strategic Plan 2023 approved - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

'A New Day in Albany' Strategic Plan 2023 approved

Pretoria Fields, a new downtown Albany craft brewery. (Source: WALB) Pretoria Fields, a new downtown Albany craft brewery. (Source: WALB)
Greg Manor. (Source: WALB) Greg Manor. (Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
UGA's Greg Manor addressed the Albany City Commission Tuesday. (Source: WALB) UGA's Greg Manor addressed the Albany City Commission Tuesday. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The future is bright for the city of Albany, and the next five years will prove critical to that future, according to Greg Manor, the facilitator for the City of Albany's strategic plan.

For 18 months, city leaders have been developing a five-year plan, named  "A New Day in Albany".

Led by University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute for Government, the plan lists six key priorities, including economic development and providing a safe, sustainable community.

Manor, a long-time observer of Albany, believes citizens will experience more city pride as downtown continues to grow.

"I have been coming to Albany for the last 20 years, and it's just getting a little better, much better in the last year, and I think in the next five years, it is going to get markedly better," said Manor.

Strategic Priorities:

1. Safe, sustainable, and business-friendly

2. Economic development and jobs

3. Infrastructure and asset management

4. Promotion of the City of Albany as a great place to live, work, and play

5. Effective and excellent service delivery

6. Fiscal responsibility

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • 'A New Day in Albany' Strategic Plan 2023 approved

    'A New Day in Albany' Strategic Plan 2023 approved

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:27:11 GMT
    Pretoria Fields, a new downtown Albany craft brewery. (Source: WALB)Pretoria Fields, a new downtown Albany craft brewery. (Source: WALB)

    The future is bright for the city of Albany, and the next five years will prove critical to that future. That's according to Greg Manor, the facilitator for the City of Albany's strategic plan.

    More >>

    The future is bright for the city of Albany, and the next five years will prove critical to that future. That's according to Greg Manor, the facilitator for the City of Albany's strategic plan.

    More >>

  • Albany linemen soon to receive new bucket trucks

    Albany linemen soon to receive new bucket trucks

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-04-10 19:21:56 GMT
    Lineman working on restoring electricity during 2017 storm recovery efforts. (Source: Albany)Lineman working on restoring electricity during 2017 storm recovery efforts. (Source: Albany)
    Lineman working on restoring electricity during 2017 storm recovery efforts. (Source: Albany)Lineman working on restoring electricity during 2017 storm recovery efforts. (Source: Albany)

    More than a million dollars will be spent on new bucket trucks in Albany.

    More >>

    More than a million dollars will be spent on new bucket trucks in Albany.

    More >>

  • GBI: Sumter Co. DA death self-inflicted

    GBI: Sumter Co. DA death self-inflicted

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-04-10 17:28:35 GMT
    Sumter County D.A. Plez Hardin (Source: WALB File)Sumter County D.A. Plez Hardin (Source: WALB File)
    Sumter County D.A. Plez Hardin (Source: WALB File)Sumter County D.A. Plez Hardin (Source: WALB File)

    Sumter Co. Coroner Greg Hancock confirmed that District Attorney Plez Hardin was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

    More >>

    Sumter Co. Coroner Greg Hancock confirmed that District Attorney Plez Hardin was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly