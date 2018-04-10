'A New Day in Albany' Strategic Plan 2023 approved

The future is bright for the city of Albany, and the next five years will prove critical to that future, according to Greg Manor, the facilitator for the City of Albany's strategic plan.

For 18 months, city leaders have been developing a five-year plan, named "A New Day in Albany".

Led by University of Georgia's Carl Vinson Institute for Government, the plan lists six key priorities, including economic development and providing a safe, sustainable community.

Manor, a long-time observer of Albany, believes citizens will experience more city pride as downtown continues to grow.

"I have been coming to Albany for the last 20 years, and it's just getting a little better, much better in the last year, and I think in the next five years, it is going to get markedly better," said Manor.

Strategic Priorities:

1. Safe, sustainable, and business-friendly

2. Economic development and jobs

3. Infrastructure and asset management

4. Promotion of the City of Albany as a great place to live, work, and play

5. Effective and excellent service delivery

6. Fiscal responsibility

