Albany linemen soon to receive new bucket trucks

The future is bright for the city of Albany, and the next five years will prove critical to that future. That's according to Greg Manor, the facilitator for the City of Albany's strategic plan.More >>
The future is bright for the city of Albany, and the next five years will prove critical to that future. That's according to Greg Manor, the facilitator for the City of Albany's strategic plan.More >>
More than a million dollars will be spent on new bucket trucks in Albany.More >>
More than a million dollars will be spent on new bucket trucks in Albany.More >>
Sumter Co. Coroner Greg Hancock confirmed that District Attorney Plez Hardin was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Sumter Co. Coroner Greg Hancock confirmed that District Attorney Plez Hardin was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The City of Thomasville announced the launch of a new text alert service to its customers.More >>
The City of Thomasville announced the launch of a new text alert service to its customers.More >>
Students from Valdosta State University and The Wesley Foundation, a campus ministry, recently spent spring break in Jamaica working to improve the lives of those in need.More >>
Students from Valdosta State University and The Wesley Foundation, a campus ministry, recently spent spring break in Jamaica working to improve the lives of those in need.More >>