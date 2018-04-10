Albany linemen soon to receive new bucket trucks - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Albany linemen soon to receive new bucket trucks

Lineman working on restoring electricity during 2017 storm recovery efforts. (Source: Albany) Lineman working on restoring electricity during 2017 storm recovery efforts. (Source: Albany)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

More than a million dollars will be spent on new bucket trucks that will soon go into service in Albany.    

It's a large expense that Albany's Mayor, Dorothy Hubbard, said is necessary.

During the 2017 storms, linemen worked in dangerous situations, turning on electricity for thousands of people without power.

Mayor Hubbard said replacing an aging fleet of bucket trucks is long overdue.

"So, it's important for us to keep our utility equipment up to date and up to par. We have held off purchasing those to make sure we had budgeted funds for them, which is why I think we had to buy so many at one time," said Hubbard.

Seven trucks will be purchased for close to $1.3 million.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

