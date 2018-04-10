VSU Wesley Foundation students take mission trip to Jamaica

The City of Thomasville announced the launch of a new text alert service to its customers.More >>
The City of Thomasville announced the launch of a new text alert service to its customers.More >>
Students from Valdosta State University and The Wesley Foundation, a campus ministry, recently spent spring break in Jamaica working to improve the lives of those in need.More >>
Students from Valdosta State University and The Wesley Foundation, a campus ministry, recently spent spring break in Jamaica working to improve the lives of those in need.More >>
Leesburg's beloved Police Chief, Charles Moore, hosted "Coffee with a Cop" Tuesday morning.More >>
Leesburg's beloved Police Chief, Charles Moore, hosted "Coffee with a Cop" Tuesday morning.More >>
Nearly $800,000 in new technology is on its way to some Dougherty County Schools. Over the last several weeks, the school system received grants from the Georgia Department of Education and other donors to buy new equipment.More >>
Nearly $800,000 in new technology is on its way to some Dougherty County Schools. Over the last several weeks, the school system received grants from the Georgia Department of Education and other donors to buy new equipment.More >>
One Lee County School has a new tool to use when teaching students about the weather.More >>
One Lee County School has a new tool to use when teaching students about the weather.More >>