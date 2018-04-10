VSU Wesley Foundation students take mission trip to Jamaica

Students from Valdosta State University and The Wesley Foundation spent time in Jamaica help those in need. (Source: John Stephen)

Students from Valdosta State University and The Wesley Foundation, a campus ministry, recently spent spring break in Jamaica working to improve the lives of those in need.

Sixteen students spent six days in Steer Town, Jamaica painting houses, disturbing food baskets, visiting the sick and disabled, and digging a large sewage pit for a new community center that will offer medical care to the village.

The students also played with local children, attended worship service at Steer Town Methodist Church, and explored the local market and landscapes.

C. J. Harp, director and campus minister of the VSU Wesley Foundation, said the trip benefited not only the people of Jamaica but also the students.

"Mission trips offer a cross-cultural experience to our students," said Harp, who graduated from VSU in 2003. "We had a great experience in Jamaica. I believe the students learned much about themselves and what it means to come alongside others and relationally serve in a way that honors God."

Eager said he gained a new perspective on "how blessed we are as a country."

"We take a lot of things for granted," he said. "I just can’t get over how joyful those people were in having nothing. They had very little, pretty much nothing, and they were still so happy. In America, we have everything we need and then some, and a lot of times we’re still not content; we’re still not happy with what we have. That’s a key thing I brought back from the trip."

The Wesley Foundation is an extension ministry of the United Methodist Church. Its aim is to raise up leaders who live with the resolve to love both God and people.

