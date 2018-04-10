Kaitlin Alexander is a Multimedia Journalist at WALB.

She joined the WALB team in April 2018.

Kaitlin is a proud alumna of the University of Florida, where she studied Telecommunications- News, minored in Innovation and Theatre, and a concentration in Spanish.

At UF, she was the sports and news reporter for PBS affiliate WUFT-News, sports reporter at ESPN Gainesville, Campus Contributor for ESPNU Campus Connection, and production assistant for UF Athletics with GatorVision TV.

Highlights of her college career include covering the Jacksonville Jaguars, UF National Championships, the 2016 election for Alachua County, studying abroad in Barcelona, Spain, and interviewing all three UF Heisman trophy winners including Tim Tebow various times.

During college, she also completed many internships including the Disney College Program at Walt Disney World, WCJB-TV20 in Gainesville, Florida, Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and CNN Sports/ Bleacher Report in Atlanta, Georgia.

When she isn’t in the newsroom, Kaitlin keeps busy exploring the beautiful state of Georgia, attending Gator football games, and spending time with friends and family.

She encourages feedback and looks forward to getting to know the South Georgia community!

Feel free to contact Kaitlin with any story ideas you have.

Like Kaitlin on Facebook

Follow Kaitlin on Twitter

Send Kaitlin an email