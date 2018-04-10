Leesburg Police Chief, stricken with cancer, hosts 'Coffee with - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Leesburg Police Chief, stricken with cancer, hosts 'Coffee with a Cop'

Chief Charles Moore with police, citizens at Hardee's Tuesday morning. (Source: Mayor) Chief Charles Moore with police, citizens at Hardee's Tuesday morning. (Source: Mayor)
(Source: WALB) (Source: WALB)
LEESBURG, GA (WALB) -

Leesburg's beloved Police Chief, Charles Moore, hosted "Coffee with a Cop" Tuesday morning.

People flocked to the Hardee's on U.S. 19 in downtown Leesburg beginning at 7 a.m. until Chief Moore exited early for court duties.

Despite a diagnosis of late-stage cancer, his third bout with the disease, Chief Moore has continued to work steadily.

The Lee County community has rallied around Chief Moore, hosting several events in support of him, including a fundraiser to help with medical costs.

Moore's "Coffee with a Cop" is an opportunity for citizens to interact in a relaxed environment with law enforcement.

