Leesburg Police Chief, stricken with cancer, hosts 'Coffee with a Cop'

Leesburg's beloved Police Chief, Charles Moore, hosted "Coffee with a Cop" Tuesday morning.

People flocked to the Hardee's on U.S. 19 in downtown Leesburg beginning at 7 a.m. until Chief Moore exited early for court duties.

Despite a diagnosis of late-stage cancer, his third bout with the disease, Chief Moore has continued to work steadily.

The Lee County community has rallied around Chief Moore, hosting several events in support of him, including a fundraiser to help with medical costs.

Moore's "Coffee with a Cop" is an opportunity for citizens to interact in a relaxed environment with law enforcement.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.