First Alert Forecast: Clearing & Warming to End the Week

A few showers this morning area wide and scattered showers and even a thunderstorm along highway 84 Today. Clouds should again dominate keeping temperatures in the cool 60s again. 

Skies clear this evening allowing temps to drop in the 40s. A warming trend takes over with tons of sun the rest of the work week. Mid 70s Tomorrow afternoon, near 80 Thursday and lower 80s Friday. Saturday will be the warmest with middle 80s. Rain chances rise Saturday night and rain and thunder is likely for the first part of Sunday. Much cooler air follow and lasts for the start of the next week. 

First Alert Meteorologist 

Chris Zelman 

