DCSS to purchase nearly $800K in new technology

By Bradford Ambrose, Reporter
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

Nearly $800,000 in new technology is on its way to some Dougherty County Schools.

Over the last several weeks, the school system received grants from the Georgia Department of Education and other donors to buy new equipment.

Some of the high schools and the Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy will get new 3D printers, a laser engraver, a milling machine and a video production lab.

JD Sumner with Dougherty County Schools said it's important for students to have real-world experiences in the classroom.

"So when they get to P&G or M&M Mars, there's not a lot of learning curve left to keep them from getting their jobs," said Sumner.

Sumner said the school system will continue to eqiup students with tools so they are successful after school.

