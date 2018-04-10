DCSS reviews homeless student policies

Dougherty County School System will re-evaluate their homeless student policies this week (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County School System took steps to make sure their homeless student policy reflects state and national standards Monday night.

The school system wants to make sure students who come into the district receive partial credit for the school work they have completed.

JD Sumner with the Dougherty County School System said the school board wants to make sure it's written in their policies.

"Previously that wasn't specifically written in a policy and their were some gaps that prohibited students from necessarily getting the credit they deserved," said Sumner.

Sumner said the district will have experts come in this week to review their homeless student policy.

He said the school system wants to make sure homeless students are being treated fairly.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.