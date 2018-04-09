Lee Co. Middle School East receives new weather station - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. Middle School East receives new weather station

By Bradford Ambrose, Reporter
LEESBURG, GA (WALB) -

One Lee County School has a new tool to use when teaching students about the weather.

Lee County Middle School East received a new WeatherSTEM weather station and camera thanks to a grant from the Sumter Electric Membership Corporation.

The school started a STEM program this year.

In that program, sixth graders learn all about weather.

Josh Drew is a STEM teacher at the school and said it's important for students to see these tools first hand.

"A lot these kids these days don't really watch the weather, really don't pay attention to the weather. So, having WeatherSTEM here local, they can monitor the weather. We do a lot of curriculum and instruction with the weather and it gives us real-time data of what our weather is doing here," said Drew.

Drew hopes to add more instruments to the station in the future including soil moisture sensors.

Click here to access data from the weather station.

