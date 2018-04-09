Lee Co. road closed for 10 days to replace culvert pipe

Crews will replace the old pipes with these pipes (Source: WALB)

A portion of State Route 118 between Dawson and Smithville is closed to through traffic beginning Monday morning.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation said the pipe under the road failed in February and was temporarily repaired.

GDOT said crews will remove the old pipe and put in the new one.

Nita Birmingham with GDOT said the detour was put in place for large trucks driving through the area.

"For the purposes of heavier trucks, we cannot put those on local roads. So they have to stay the state routes, so which is why we say the detour for non-local traffic," said Birmingham.

Here's the posted detour from GDOT:

The eastbound detour will begin at the intersection of SR 118 and SR 32:

East on SR 32

Left on SR 3 bypass going north

Left on SR 3 going north

Right on Stanton Drive South going east

The eastbound detour will end at the Stanton Drive South and SR 118 intersection.



The westbound detour will begin at the intersection of Stanton Drive and SR 118:

South on Stanton Drive South

Left on SR 3 going south

Right on SR 3 bypass going south

Right on SR 32 going west

The westbound detour will end at the intersection of SR 32 and SR 118.

