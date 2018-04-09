Lee Co. road closed for 10 days to replace culvert pipe - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. road closed for 10 days to replace culvert pipe

By Bradford Ambrose, Reporter
GDOT closed State Route 118 between Dawson and Smithville Monday morning (Source: WALB)
GDOT said the road will be closed for about 10 days (Source: WALB)
Crews will replace the old pipes with these pipes (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

A portion of State Route 118 between Dawson and Smithville is closed to through traffic beginning Monday morning.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation said the pipe under the road failed in February and was temporarily repaired.

GDOT said crews will remove the old pipe and put in the new one.

Nita Birmingham with GDOT said the detour was put in place for large trucks driving through the area.

"For the purposes of heavier trucks, we cannot put those on local roads. So they have to stay the state routes, so which is why we say the detour for non-local traffic," said Birmingham.

Here's the posted detour from GDOT: 

The eastbound detour will begin at the intersection of SR 118 and SR 32:
East on SR 32
Left on SR 3 bypass going north
Left on SR 3 going north
Right on Stanton Drive South going east
The eastbound detour will end at the Stanton Drive South and SR 118 intersection.
 
The westbound detour will begin at the intersection of Stanton Drive and SR 118:
South on Stanton Drive South
Left on SR 3 going south
Right on SR 3 bypass going south
Right on SR 32 going west
The westbound detour will end at the intersection of SR 32 and SR 118.

  DCSS to purchase nearly $800K in new technology

    DCSS will receive nearly $800,000 in new technology (Source: WALB)

    Nearly $800,000 in new technology is on its way to some Dougherty County Schools. Over the last several weeks, the school system received grants from the Georgia Department of Education and other donors to buy new equipment.

  Lee Co. Middle School East receives new weather station

    Lee Co received this station thanks to a Sumter EMC grant (Source: WALB)
    One Lee County School has a new tool to use when teaching students about the weather. 

  DCSS reviews homeless student policies

    Dougherty County School System will re-evaluate their homeless student policies this week (Source: WALB)
    Dougherty County School System took steps to make sure their homeless student policy reflects state and national standards Monday night.

