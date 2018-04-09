Lady Rams look to keep undefeated conference record

The Lady Rams have won all 13 of their conference games so far this year and are in first place in the SIAC. But for this team, this is something they knew could be in their future.

Head Coach Amber Barker has been at the reigns of the Lady Rams softball team for the past two years with a conference record of 30 and 3, and says if anything has changed, it's her message of buying in.

"I don't know that we changed a ton," said Barker, "I think it's the buy in. it's the buy in from the senior leadership, it's the buy in from those coming in. it's their desire and fight."

For these players, they love to see the hard work they put in everyday, pay off. The Rams held practice Monday afternoon with spirits high and momentum on their side, as they start to close in on the last few remaining games of the regular season.

"I think it's great," said Barnello, "I know I was really excited to be first in the conference, 13 – 0, I think its real cool. Especially coming from my high school, we weren't like the best high school so it's defiantly a whole different atmosphere. I think it's great. I think the morale is just really positive."

Knowing that the freshman will have to fill some big shoes in the upcoming years, many of them are already playing next to their predecessors, and are glad they get this opportunity to see, and learn from those before them.

"Its helped us a lot because the seniors," said Harris, "they brought us in, they were teaching us everything we needed to know on the field and off the field. They brought us in like we were their little sisters. It meant a lot, coming in and being able to talk to the seniors as if they were my sisters."

Albany state will take on Columbus State tomorrow in a double header starting at 3 P.M.

