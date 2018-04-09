2 charged in burglary of Albany dealership

Nearly $800,000 in new technology is on its way to some Dougherty County Schools. Over the last several weeks, the school system received grants from the Georgia Department of Education and other donors to buy new equipment.More >>
Nearly $800,000 in new technology is on its way to some Dougherty County Schools. Over the last several weeks, the school system received grants from the Georgia Department of Education and other donors to buy new equipment.More >>
One Lee County School has a new tool to use when teaching students about the weather.More >>
One Lee County School has a new tool to use when teaching students about the weather.More >>
Dougherty County School System took steps to make sure their homeless student policy reflects state and national standards Monday night.More >>
Dougherty County School System took steps to make sure their homeless student policy reflects state and national standards Monday night.More >>
A portion of State Route 118 between Dawson and Smithville is closed to through traffic. Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation said the pipe under the road failed in February and was temporarily repaired.More >>
A portion of State Route 118 between Dawson and Smithville is closed to through traffic. Officials with the Georgia Department of Transportation said the pipe under the road failed in February and was temporarily repaired.More >>
For the first time in many years, the state is lowering the income tax.More >>
For the first time in many years, the state is lowering the income tax.More >>