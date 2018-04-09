2 charged in burglary of Albany dealership

Albany police have arrested two people after two cars were stolen from the Shoemakers Auto Sales lot. (Source: Dougherty County Jail)

Albany police have arrested two people after two cars were stolen from the Shoemakers Auto Sales lot.

Johnterrio Bernard King, 19, and Wonyetta Simmons, 18, are both facing charges of theft by taking.

According to the Albany Police Department, officers reached out to Simmons on Sunday about a burglary and two counts of motor vehicle theft at Shoemaker Auto Sales.

Police said Simmons admitted she had ridden around in a blue Chrysler 300 and a white Ford Expedition driven by King. She also told officers she knew King didn't own the vehicles and that he didn't have a driver's license.

Simmons told police that King said his mother gave him the Expedition and his uncle gave him the Chrysler. Simmons told police that even though she didn't believe King, she still took a ride with him in both vehicles and didn't report it to the police.

Police said King denied having any knowledge of the cars and told officers he found them at an abandoned apartment complex.

APD said King had a set of 75 keys in his possession when police made contact with him.

Investigators charged Simmons with two counts of theft by taking a motor vehicle.

King has been charged with second-degree burglary and two counts of theft by taking a motor vehicle.

