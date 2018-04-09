Lowndes Co. reviews annual budget ahead of fiscal year

Commissioners in Lowndes County said now is the time for you to voice your opinion about the county's budget. (Source: WALB)

Lowndes Co. will be holding budget meetings all week.

County officials met Monday to discuss the fiscal year and what increases have been requested from certain sectors.

The county's budget sits around $112 million.

Officials said they expect the biggest increases to come from law enforcement, which makes up 30 percent - 40 percent of the county's budget.

"We're seeing an ask, from the requests of about $5 million and so we've got to try and bring that number down within a reasonable amount of funding, because again, tax commissioners, not a single tax commissioner up here that is advocating for a tax increase for our community," said County Commissioner Bill Slaughter.

Slaughter said community members should come out and speak to the board about issues that they may have in their neighborhoods, or community development because once the fiscal year starts on July 1st, they are locked into those allocations.

