Turner Center for the Arts presents Spring Into Art exhibit

Artists of all caliber were allowed to submit at least two pieces they believed would show the true talent that lives in the heart of Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

Lovers of art from all over South Georgia will gather for the 31st Annual Spring Into Art Gala in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

Lovers of art from all over South Georgia will gather for the 31st Annual Spring Into Art Gala in Valdosta.

Hundreds of paintings, still pictures and sculptures will be available for viewing and purchasing throughout the remainder of spring.

Artists of all caliber were allowed to submit at least two pieces they believed would show the true talent that lives in the heart of Valdosta.

Executive Director Cheryl Oliver will be retiring from the arts center and said there is no better way to end her career.

"It's actually a community and economic and development tool as well and I keep hammering that message home to our government leaders to recognize the many ways that the Turner Center for the Arts and all of the arts in our community add to our economy and our community development," said Oliver.

Spring Into Art started Monday night at 6 p.m. with the opening reception gala at the Turner Center for the Arts.

Spring Into Art runs through June 6.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.