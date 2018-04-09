Governor Deal signs bill to reduce GA income tax - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Governor Deal signs bill to reduce GA income tax

For the first time in many years, the state is lowering the income tax. (Source: File) For the first time in many years, the state is lowering the income tax. (Source: File)
District 173 House Representative Darlene Taylor (Source: WALB) District 173 House Representative Darlene Taylor (Source: WALB)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

For the first time in many years, the state is lowering the income tax.

This is the largest single tax cut for Georgians since 1937.

One of the recent bills signed by Governor Nathan Deal reduces the income tax rate for individuals and businesses from 6 percent to 5.75 percent starting January 2019.

It also reduces the tax rate to 5.5 percent, effective January 2020.

District 173 House Representative Darlene Taylor said she's excited about the changes.

"It's not much but it's a reduction and that's the first time in awhile to say Georgia has actually reduced it. We would like to do more but we can't until the funds are there," said Taylor.

According to lawmakers, the bill is expected to produce approximately $5 billion in taxpayer savings over the next five years.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • DCSS to purchase nearly $800K in new technology

    DCSS to purchase nearly $800K in new technology

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:23 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:23:38 GMT
    DCSS will receive nearly $800,000 in new technology (Source: WALB)DCSS will receive nearly $800,000 in new technology (Source: WALB)

    Nearly $800,000 in new technology is on its way to some Dougherty County Schools. Over the last several weeks, the school system received grants from the Georgia Department of Education and other donors to buy new equipment.

    More >>

    Nearly $800,000 in new technology is on its way to some Dougherty County Schools. Over the last several weeks, the school system received grants from the Georgia Department of Education and other donors to buy new equipment.

    More >>

  • Lee Co. Middle School East receives new weather station

    Lee Co. Middle School East receives new weather station

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:18:03 GMT
    Lee Co received this station thanks to a Sumter EMC grant (Source: WALB)Lee Co received this station thanks to a Sumter EMC grant (Source: WALB)
    Lee Co received this station thanks to a Sumter EMC grant (Source: WALB)Lee Co received this station thanks to a Sumter EMC grant (Source: WALB)

    One Lee County School has a new tool to use when teaching students about the weather. 

    More >>

    One Lee County School has a new tool to use when teaching students about the weather. 

    More >>

  • DCSS reviews homeless student policies

    DCSS reviews homeless student policies

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-04-10 04:14:40 GMT
    Dougherty County School System will re-evaluate their homeless student policies this week (Source: WALB)Dougherty County School System will re-evaluate their homeless student policies this week (Source: WALB)
    Dougherty County School System has received it's reaccreditation for the next five years.(Source: WALB)Dougherty County School System has received it's reaccreditation for the next five years.(Source: WALB)

    Dougherty County School System took steps to make sure their homeless student policy reflects state and national standards Monday night.

    More >>

    Dougherty County School System took steps to make sure their homeless student policy reflects state and national standards Monday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly