House representative: 2018 legislative session 'huge win' for rural GA

South Georgia lawmakers are reflecting on the 2018 legislative session, saying it was a huge win for rural parts of the state.

District 173 House Representative Darlene Taylor said she believes the Rural Development Council has made a huge difference. She said economic development is a big topic, getting the resources such as infrastructure and rural broadband that the industries need.

Taylor said she wants the employees for these industries to be local.

A bill passed this year that would put a bigger emphasis on counselors helping students with career tracks.

"There will be coordination to identify what your best skills are, what you want to be and direct the students in that way with their education," said Taylor.

Taylor said hospitals and roads are also two other major things industries look at before moving to the area.

