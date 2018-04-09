Dozens of reports show assaults, disorderly conduct at Thomasville night club

This isn't the first time police have responded to the club for shots fired, assaults or disorderly conduct. (Source: WALB)

Thomasville police are looking into a nightclub in the city that could possibly be considered a trouble spot. (Source: WALB)

Thomasville police are looking into a nightclub in the city that could possibly be considered a trouble spot.

In the early hours of Monday morning, within 30 minutes, Thomasville police responded to three incidents at Club Rendezvous off Gordon Avenue.

Police are fearful that if the behavior outside the Rendevzous Lounge nightclub continues, someone could end up getting hurt.

This isn't the first time police have responded to the club for shots fired, assaults or disorderly conduct. Records show there have been dozens of calls over the last year.

"The issue at hand is when you have a large volume of people such as this, it's hard to control. When you have two or three individuals that want to act out, fire off guns, etc," said Capt. Maurice Holmes with the Thomasville Police Department.

Their first call to the 222 Gordon Avenue business resulted in an arrest and five charges, all drug and alcohol-related.

The report said that Todd Asbey cursed at officers as they told him he needed to leave the property.

Asbey told officers he drove to Rendezvous after learning his cousin was in a fight.

Just a few minutes later, a second call came in as a fight with weapons, the report details a crowd screaming and yelling at each other and a woman with a bloody face refusing to cooperate with police.

Just 18 minutes after that, officers were dispatched back to Rendezvous in reference to shots fired.

Police said they saw two women lying on the ground, rolling around screaming. It was later reported that they were seeking shelter from the shots.

Two 9mm shell casings were found.

At least five officers and several sheriff's deputies responded to the latest incident.

"Its always difficult because you are tying up a lot of resources that could be allocated somewhere else in the city," explained Holmes.

WALB dug through the incident reports to see how many times the police department has been called out to the nightclub. Thomasville police have responded to the club 35 times in the past 12 months, 13 times in the past six months.

Some of those incidents relating to assaults, and back in October, six shots were fired.

"We've worked with management to make sure," said Holmes.

WALB has reached out to the club, but our calls have not been returned at this time.

According to the city ordinance, the city council has the power to hold a hearing for the establishment if they choose to do so.

The city clerk would notify the business and the owner of the business must respond within 15 days.

Within 30 days of that response, the council can set a hearing for the business owner.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.