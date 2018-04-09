DCSS students head to national robotics competition

Students on Dougherty County's 4C Academy Robotics team will be heading to the First Robotics Competition championship in Houston, Texas. (Source: WALB)

Students on Dougherty County's 4C Academy Robotics team will be heading to the First Robotics Competition championship in Houston, Texas.

The team spent the weekend in Athens for the state competition, where they won the rookie all-star award.

The robotics team is comprised of 20 students from different Doughtery County Schools.

The team captain said he is happy they were all able to come together, to prepare for the competition.

"Working at a place like the 4C it really does give you an advantage to being able to have other people's opinions and different views on how to work on stuff. So we may think of something to do one way, while someone else may think of another way, we can put the two together, to overall come up with a better idea," said robotics team captain Dohnovan Walker.

The 4C academy created a "STEM gym" that is an exact replica of what they see at the competition.

The teams were given six weeks to prepare their robot.

The competition will be in Houston from April 18 to 21.

If you would like to donate to help the team get to Houston, you can do so here.

