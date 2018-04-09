Lee Co. SOLVE team heads to NYC for national competition

The Lee County Middle School West SOLVE Team will present its pitch to Samsung judges Tuesday in New York City. (Source: WALB)

The team has a shot at being named one of the three national grand prize winners of $150,000 in Samsung Technology.

Lee Co. Middle School West has placed as one of the ten finalists out of 3,000 teams from across the country who completed projects focused on building communities through STEM, or Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

They are presenting their Tractor Angel, which is a device that would notify the authorities if a farmer's tractor is tipping over.

This technology could be expanded to ATVs, lawnmowers and other heavy machinery.

The top 10 teams will be announced Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. on Good Morning America.

