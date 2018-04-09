Dougherty Co. leader files lawsuit against county, commissioners

A long battle between Dougherty County commissioners led to an official lawsuit against Dougherty County on Monday.

The attorney for Interim Dougherty County Administrator Mike McCoy filed the lawsuit against Dougherty County and four of the commissioners on Monday after the Dougherty County Commission voted against reconsidering McCoy for the permanent administrator position.

McCoy was deemed the last "most qualified" candidate for the position that was still being considered. But according to McCoy's Attorney Maurice King Jr., he believes the only reason McCoy has not already been given the job permanently is retaliation against McCoy for reaching a settlement in a complaint against a commissioner.

Last month, King filed an ante litem notice, notifying the commission of the intent to file a lawsuit against the commission.

The lawsuit filed on Monday does specifically name commissioners John Hayes, Gloria Gaines, Clinton Johnson and Anthony Jones.

The lawsuit recognizes Dougherty County as well as the four commissioners as individuals and their official capacities as board members as the defendants.

In the lawsuit, the McCoy is requesting several things, including the permanent title of Dougherty County administrator as well as $3,000,000.

You can see the full lawsuit filed by King below:

