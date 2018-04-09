Railroad maintenance planned for Lockett Station crossing

General maintenance will be repaved and performed on the Lockett Station railroad crossing.

The work is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 8 a.m. and end on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Maintenance could be delayed due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Drivers are encouraged to take detours around this crossing.

Repairs on the railroad crossing will enhance motorists driving experience with a smoother railroad crossing at each intersection.

For information on the railroad maintenance, please contact Bruce Maples, Director of Engineering at (229) 883-6955.

