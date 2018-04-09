Albany gang rivalry murder trial postponed

A woman from an Albany day care is facing charges just one week after a woman filed charges saying her 7-month-old son was burned while at the facility.More >>
Thomasville police are looking into a nightclub in the city that could possibly be considered a trouble spot.More >>
Students on Dougherty County's 4C Academy Robotics team will be heading to the First Robotics Competition championship in Houston, Texas. The team spent the weekend in Athens for the state competition, where they won the rookie all-star award.More >>
The Lee County Middle School West SOLVE Team will present its pitch to Samsung judges Tuesday in New York City.More >>
A long battle between Dougherty County commissioners led to an official lawsuit against Dougherty County on Monday.More >>
