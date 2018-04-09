Albany gang rivalry murder trial postponed

The murder trial of an accused Albany gang member has been continued until the end of the month.

Jury selection started on Monday for the trial against Danny Wilkerson Jr.

Wilkerson is facing felony murder and aggravated assault charges in the shooting death of Dontavious Luke.

The shooting happened at Shackleford Shopping Center in August of 2012.

Four other people, including Luke's brother, were also hurt.

Police and prosecutors said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between rival gangs, the Rattlers and the Bloods.

