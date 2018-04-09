3 South GA women plead guilty in federal tax fraud case

Jury selection started on Monday in the murder trial of an accused Albany gang member.More >>
General maintenance will be repaved and performed on Lockett Station railroad crossing.More >>
A woman from an Albany day care is facing charges just one week after a woman filed charges saying her 7-month-old son was burned while at the facility.More >>
United States Attorney Charles E. Peeler announced Monday that three women from South Georgia all entered guilty pleas in connection with a federal tax scam that cost the government hundreds of thousands of dollars.More >>
A woman accused of requesting a delay in a trial for what a judge ruled were false cancer treatments had her preliminary probation hearing Monday at the Dougherty County Jail.More >>
