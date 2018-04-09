Police arrest day care employee after 7-month-old burned

A woman from an Albany day care is facing charges just one week after a woman filed charges saying her 7-month-old son was burned while at the facility.

According to the Albany Police Department, Quanchina Robinson, 25, an employee at Open Hearts and Minds Learning Center on East Broad Avenue, is being charged with reckless conduct.

Last week, Brittney Williams claimed her 7-month-old was burned at the day care.

Albany Police Department's Family Protection Unit announced the arrest Monday afternoon.

