Thomasville Utilities launch power outage text alert service

The City of Thomasville announced the launch of a new text alert service to its customers.

Tville TextAlert is a free service offered by the city that allows customers to report electric outages and receive updates on outages through text messages on their mobile phone or device.

Using Tville TextAlert to report a power outage allows the customer's location information to be entered directly into Thomasville's outage management software via text message.

"During times of high call volumes when there are widespread outages, using Tville TextAlert will allow City of Thomasville staff to more quickly pinpoint the locations where the outages are occurring," said Andrew Wharton, GIS Systems Administrator. "Customers will also be able to receive updates on the status of the outage via text message through this service."

To sign up, customers should text TVILLE to 85700.

You will receive a text asking to confirm your service location(s).

Customers can sign up for up to four locations.

These commands allow you to report and inquire about outages in your area:

Text TVILLE to opt in the Tville TextAlert

Text OUT to report an electric outage

Text STATUS to learn the status of your outage

Text STOP to opt out of the service

Text HELP for a list of command words

If you receive a message stating your location could not be found call Customer Care at (229)227-7001.

For more information, call Customer Care or visit City of Thomasville website.

