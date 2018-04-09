Thomasville Utilities launch power outage text alert service

The City of Thomasville announced the launch of a new text alert service to its customers.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after a car wrecked into a Taco Bell dumpster in Moultrie Saturday morning.
A new search will begin to find a county administrator. In a Monday morning Dougherty County Commission meeting, commissioners voted 4-3 to "Remove the item under consideration from the agenda, begin the solicitation of County admin with two weeks and define the process."
As the end of tax season quickly approaches, people are reporting scam calls from people claiming they are from the IRS. The IRS said thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and personal information to tax scams.
Sumter Co. Coroner Greg Hancock confirmed that District Attorney Plez Hardin was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.
