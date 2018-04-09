Thomasville Utilities launch power outage text alert service - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thomasville Utilities launch power outage text alert service

Thomasville launches new power outage text alert service. (Source:City of Thomasville) Thomasville launches new power outage text alert service. (Source:City of Thomasville)
THOMASVILLE, GA (WALB) -

The City of Thomasville announced the launch of a new text alert service to its customers. 

Tville TextAlert is a free service offered by the city that allows customers to report electric outages and receive updates on outages through text messages on their mobile phone or device. 

Using Tville TextAlert to report a power outage allows the customer's location information to be entered directly into Thomasville's outage management software via text message. 

"During times of high call volumes when there are widespread outages, using Tville TextAlert will allow City of Thomasville staff to more quickly pinpoint the locations where the outages are occurring," said Andrew Wharton, GIS Systems Administrator. "Customers will also be able to receive updates on the status of the outage via text message through this service." 

To sign up, customers should text TVILLE to 85700. 

You will receive a text asking to confirm your service location(s). 

Customers can sign up for up to four locations. 

These commands allow you to report and inquire about outages in your area: 

  • Text TVILLE to opt in the Tville TextAlert
  • Text OUT to report an electric outage 
  • Text STATUS to learn the status of your outage
  • Text STOP to opt out of the service 
  • Text HELP for a list of command words 

If you receive a message stating your location could not be found call Customer Care at (229)227-7001. 

For more information, call Customer Care or visit City of Thomasville website

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • Thomasville Utilities launch power outage text alert service

    Thomasville Utilities launch power outage text alert service

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:35 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:35:07 GMT
    Thomasville launches new power outage text alert service. (Source:City of Thomasville)Thomasville launches new power outage text alert service. (Source:City of Thomasville)
    Thomasville launches new power outage text alert service. (Source:City of Thomasville)Thomasville launches new power outage text alert service. (Source:City of Thomasville)

    The City of Thomasville announced the launch of a new text alert service to its customers. 

    More >>

    The City of Thomasville announced the launch of a new text alert service to its customers. 

    More >>

  • Officials identify driver who crashed into a Taco Bell dumpster

    Officials identify driver who crashed into a Taco Bell dumpster

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:09 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:09:38 GMT
    It happened at around 7 a.m. at the Taco Bell on Darbyshire Road, off Veteran's Parkway. (Source: Viewer)It happened at around 7 a.m. at the Taco Bell on Darbyshire Road, off Veteran's Parkway. (Source: Viewer)

    One person was taken to the hospital after a car wrecked into a Taco Bell dumpster in Moultrie Saturday morning.

    More >>

    One person was taken to the hospital after a car wrecked into a Taco Bell dumpster in Moultrie Saturday morning.

    More >>

  • Dougherty Co. to begin new search for county administrator

    Dougherty Co. to begin new search for county administrator

    Monday, April 9 2018 11:59 AM EDT2018-04-09 15:59:21 GMT
    Mike McCoy, interim county administrator. (Source: WALB)Mike McCoy, interim county administrator. (Source: WALB)

    A new search will begin to find a county administrator. In a Monday morning Dougherty County Commission meeting, commissioners voted 4-3 to "Remove the item under consideration from the agenda, begin the solicitation of County admin with two weeks and define the process." 

    More >>

    A new search will begin to find a county administrator. In a Monday morning Dougherty County Commission meeting, commissioners voted 4-3 to "Remove the item under consideration from the agenda, begin the solicitation of County admin with two weeks and define the process." 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly