Dougherty Co. to begin new search for county administrator

A new search will begin to find a county administrator.

In a Monday morning Dougherty County Commission meeting, commissioners voted 4-3 to "Remove the item under consideration from the agenda, begin the solicitation of a county administrator within two weeks and define the process."

That agenda item was to hire Mike McCoy as the county administrator permanently. He is currently serving as interim county administrator.

No one abstained from the vote. Gloria Gaines brought the motion for a vote.

She, Anthony Jones, John Hayes, and Clinton Johnson voted in favor of the motion.

Chris Cohilas, Lamar Hudgins, and Ewell Lyle voted against. This is the same way the commissioners voted last month when McCoy's promotion was on the agenda.

That same week, McCoy's attorney filed a notice of intent to sue the Dougherty County Commission.

Monday's meeting was called after nine people spoke in support of McCoy's hiring at a commission meeting last week.

The search will begin in the next two weeks.

