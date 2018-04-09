Turner Co. native graduates USAF basic

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Oceana Barber graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

The Joint Hometown News Service reports that Barber is the daughter of Chiquita and Darrell Bivens and granddaughter of Lonnie and Wayne Ford, all of Ashburn.

She is a 2008 graduate of Turner County High School, in Ashburn.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.