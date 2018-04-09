First Alert Forecast: Cool, cloudy & a few showers to start the week

Cloudy and cool with just a few showers. Although more rain is expected east of Highway 319.

The best chance of rain comes overnight into the 1st part of Tuesday. A few thunderstorms are possible too. It remains cool with highs in the 60s. The sun returns mid week and temperatures warm into the 70s and 80s by the end of the week. The weekend start warm, the rain and thunderstorms arrive in the middle with a much cooler air mass to end.

