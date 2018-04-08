IRS scam awareness during tax season

Andy Mejia is a tax specialist warning all to watch out for fake IRS callers. (Source: WALB)

Tax experts say tax season is the time of year when people make fake IRS calls. (Source: WALB)

As tax season is coming to a close, more people are making IRS scams. (Source: WALB)

As the end of tax season quickly approaches, people are reporting scam calls from people claiming they are from the IRS.

The IRS said thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and personal information to tax scams.

Scammers use the regular mail and telephone to set up individuals, businesses, payroll and tax professionals.

One Southwest Georgia tax specialist almost became a victim, and now she wants to help others avoid that ending.

"I would feel bad if I didn't do it and put awareness out there and then I hear two or three of my clients or somebody else's client or one of my friends got cut out there and they took their money. I would feel very bad to know that I could do something and I didn't," said Andy Mejia, a bookkeeper and tax specialist.

The IRS said they do not call to demand immediate payments.

They said the government will first mail you a bill if you own any tax fees.

It's important to call police immediately to report any possible scams.

