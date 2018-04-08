IRS scam awareness during tax season

As the end of tax season quickly approaches, people are reporting scam calls from people claiming they are from the IRS. The IRS said thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and personal information to tax scams.More >>
As the end of tax season quickly approaches, people are reporting scam calls from people claiming they are from the IRS. The IRS said thousands of people have lost millions of dollars and personal information to tax scams.More >>
Sumter Co. Coroner Greg Hancock confirmed that District Attorney Plez Hardin was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.More >>
Sumter Co. Coroner Greg Hancock confirmed that District Attorney Plez Hardin was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.More >>
The Tift Park Community Market and Pretoria Fields Collective teamed up for their first Pop Up Market today.More >>
The Tift Park Community Market and Pretoria Fields Collective teamed up for their first Pop Up Market today.More >>
Since the beginning of April, people have rallied together to sign this petition to ask the city, for liquor stores to be brought to Tifton.More >>
Since the beginning of April, people have rallied together to sign this petition to ask the city, for liquor stores to be brought to Tifton.More >>
You can now nominate Albany's Tift Park for a $20,000 grant.More >>
You can now nominate Albany's Tift Park for a $20,000 grant.More >>