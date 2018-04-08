2 downtown Albany businesses partner for Pop Up Market

Amy Douville said she was happy to support the local businesses at a place with a great atmosphere. (Source: WALB)

Orion Davis is co-owner of Peach Nectar, and they are regular vendors at the Tift Community Market. (Source: WALB)

Pretoria Fields Collective general manager Billy Mann says he has nothing but high hopes for the market, and the event Sunday exceeded his expectations. (Source: WALB)

The Tift Park Community Market and Pretoria Fields Collective teamed up for their first Pop Up Market, Sunday. (Source: WALB)

The Tift Park Community Market and Pretoria Fields Collective teamed up for their first Pop Up Market today.

Two staples in the downtown Albany community came together on Sunday for locals to have the best of both worlds.

"I like that we have somewhere to go that's positive, it brings everybody together, there are all kinds of people from all walks of life here," said Amy Douville, a participant at the market.

"We are super excited, the turn out already has been great," said Billy Mann, owner of Pretoria Fields Brewery.

The Tift Park Community Market set up shop at Pretoria Fields Brewery.

People said this is something they want to see more often on weekends.

"I've heard so many people say it's so nice to have it on Sunday afternoon. It's something else to do, and it adds to what we're doing here on Sundays already which is bringing people downtown," said Mann.

Mann said he has nothing but high hopes for the market, and the event Sunday exceeded his expectations.

"I think the weather is going to get more and more beautiful as we do this throughout the spring and the summer, and so hopefully it'll just grow and it'll be something we continue to do year-round," said Mann.

Vendors like Peach Nectar are regulars at the market that usually happens Saturdays.

They said they're grateful for this different opportunity.

"People are coming by and observing and asking questions and supporting that's the wonderful thing about it it's the support that we are getting from the community," said Orion Davis, co-owner of Peach Nectar.

Between the food, and live music, some locals say this event is what a city's downtown should look and feel like.

"Well I definitely wanted to see what they were offering today, and just wanted to come out and support all the local businesses," said Douville.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.