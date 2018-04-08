Tifton residents hold petition drive to purchase liquor locally

Hal Baxley is owner of 41 and Main resturant in downtown Tifton. He thinks that this petition could benefit Tifton. (Source: WALB)

Since the beginning of April, people have rallied together to sign this petition to ask the city, for liquor stores to be brought to Tifton.

More importantly, they say they want to do this, to keep taxes in the city.

Hal Baxley is the owner of 41 and Main restaurant in downtown Tifton.

The restaurant does serve alcohol, but it only makes up 14% of all sales.

Baxley said the city should visit a different approach when it comes to distributing alcohol because he believes it would benefit Tifton.

"Tift county tax dollars need to be spent in Tift County, and more specifically, Tifton," said Baxley

He, along with many other Tifton residents believe that opening liquor stores in Tifton would keep money flowing through the city.

That's why they have come up with a petition to be on the November Ballot that asks: "Shall the issuance of licenses for the package sales of distilled spirits be approved?"

"Tifton is growing and progressive, and this is a way that we can extract more tax money," said Baxley.

"There's been no way for you to buy quantities of alcohol, whiskey, distilled products, rather than going to the Berrien County, or other counties to do that," said Baxley.

He said those other counties benefit from something that could potentially make Tifton a better city.

"Some of the tax money needs to be used for rehabilitation, and drug court. It keeps people from going to prison on things people can be rehabilitated on," said Baxley.

"Us personally, if we had a store, all of the alcohol sales that we would have the net profit of it, we plan on giving 25% to the drug court here," said Baxley.

Some of the backlashes he has seen come from people saying this would promote more drinking in the area. Baxley thinks this could solve it.

"The alcohol that's causing the problems, some of the money that's received off of it, would go to alleviating some of the many problems that it causes," said Baxley.

You can sign the petition at 41 and Main.

