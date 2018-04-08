Residents can nominate Tift park for $20,000 improvement grant

Disney's "Meet Me at the Park" Campaign logo (Source: City of Albany Website)

You can now nominate Albany's Tift Park for a $20,000 grant.

The Recreation and Parks Department would like the community's support in nominating Tift Park for the "Meet Me at the Park" Earth Month campaign.

For the fourth year in a row, the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) is collaborating with The Walt Disney Company to help fund local park improvements projects across the country.

At the end of April, the city that receives the most nominations will receive a $20,000 grant.

Joel Holmes, Director of Recreation and Parks/ Civic Center states, "Historical Tift Park is a vital piece of Albany's history. It is a park where our community comes together to enjoy nature and spend quality time either alone or with friends and family. We appreciate your support in helping us attempt to receive this grant award to continue to enhance this beautiful park."

"At the NRPA, we believe everyone deserves a great park. That's why we're proud to collaborate with The Walt Disney Company on this campaign," said Lori Robertson, NRPA director of conservation. "Everyone is encouraged to join us in giving back to the places that shape so much of our lives by participating in this year's campaign. A nomination for your favorite park is all it takes."

Everyone who nominates a city name will go into a drawing for a GoPro Prize pack.

You can nominate Tift Park for the grant here.

For more information on this campaign, contact Joel Holmes, Director of Recreation & Parks/ Civic Center at (229)430-5222

