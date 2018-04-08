GBI: Sumter Co. DA death self-inflicted - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

GBI: Sumter Co. DA death self-inflicted

Sumter County D.A. Plez Hardin (Source: WALB File) Sumter County D.A. Plez Hardin (Source: WALB File)
Law enforcement presences was heavy on East Allen Street on Sunday afternoon. (Source: WALB) Law enforcement presences was heavy on East Allen Street on Sunday afternoon. (Source: WALB)
Plez Hardin, Southwest Judicial Circuit District Attorney was found dead in his truck in a backyard of an unoccupied home. (Source: WALB) Plez Hardin, Southwest Judicial Circuit District Attorney was found dead in his truck in a backyard of an unoccupied home. (Source: WALB)
According to GBI, an autopsy is set for Monday, at the GBI Crime lab in Macon. (Source:WALB) According to GBI, an autopsy is set for Monday, at the GBI Crime lab in Macon. (Source:WALB)
GBI is still investigating this case as of Sunday night. (Source: WALB) GBI is still investigating this case as of Sunday night. (Source: WALB)
SUMTER CO., GA (WALB) -

Sumter Co. Coroner Greg Hancock confirmed that District Attorney Plez Hardin was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

On Tuesday, GBI sources said that the preliminary autopsy shows that the district attorney died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, between 1:00 and 2:30 Sunday afternoon. They said that a note was found at the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they were called to a home on E. Allen Street to investigate Hardin's death.

GBI investigators say someone found Hardin dead in his truck in the backyard of an unoccupied house just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The GBI said that their preliminary investigation showed that Hardin died from a single gunshot wound to the chest, and no foul play was evident.

Community Reaction

Sunday evening many people in the Sumter County community didn't want to talk on camera because they were puzzled and deeply saddened that such a high profile person died right in their community.

"You don't normally hear about DAs passing away very much," said Jonathan Gibson, a Sumter County resident.  

Gibson has lived in Americus for years. He said when he heard Hardin was found dead Sunday afternoon, it was a shock not only to him but the entire county. 

"It's always hard losing a family member no matter who it is. I mean I know some people out there probably don't like DAs or anything like that but I mean they're still people just like us," said Gibson. 

Leslie's police chief got the call around 2:22 pm that someone found Hardin dead in his truck in the backyard of an unoccupied house on East Allen Street. 
When officers got there, the GBI said they found the 48-year-old with a single gunshot wound to his chest. 

"I think it kind of hurts the system because a lot of people knew him through the court system stuff rather it be good or bad but I think that it does kind of hurt the court system," said Gibson.  

Not only is the jurisdiction feeling hurt during this investigation, but residents in this tight-knit county are also feeling for Hardin's loved ones.

"I give my condolences to his family and I hope that they appreciated the life that he had while he was here and hopefully they can be able to move on pretty well after this," said Gibson. 

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.

