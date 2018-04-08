Coroner: Sumter Co. DA pronounced dead - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Coroner: Sumter Co. DA pronounced dead

Sumter County D.A. Plez Hardin (Source: WALB File) Sumter County D.A. Plez Hardin (Source: WALB File)
SUMTER CO., GA (WALB) -

Sumter Co. Coroner Greg Hancock confirmed that District Attorney Plez Hardin was pronounced dead at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said they were called to a home on E. Allen Street to investigate Hardin's death.

GBI investigators say someone found Hardin dead in his truck in the backyard of an unoccupied house just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

The incident is still under investigation by the GBI.

