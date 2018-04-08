Railroad maintenance on Rodgers Street to begin Monday morning - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Railroad maintenance on Rodgers Street to begin Monday morning

Railroad maintenance on Rodgers Street (Source:City of Albany Website) Railroad maintenance on Rodgers Street (Source:City of Albany Website)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Georgia and Florida Railroad will be performing track maintenance at the railroad crossing on Rodgers Street between Krug Street and Cowles Street Monday morning. 

The crossing closure is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and will reopen after maintenance is complete. 

Railroad maintenance will prevent car movements on Rodgers Street, so travelers will need to plan their trips using alternate routes and expect traffic delays.  

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved. 

 

Powered by Frankly