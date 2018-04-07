Severe weather doesn't stop Americus Glass Beer Festival - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Severe weather doesn't stop Americus Glass Beer Festival

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
Americus held their 2nd annual hot glass craft beer fest this weekend. (Source: WALB) Americus held their 2nd annual hot glass craft beer fest this weekend. (Source: WALB)
Organizers said this is the world's largest glass blowing event. (Source: WALB) Organizers said this is the world's largest glass blowing event. (Source: WALB)
Nearly 2,000 people showed up for the festival. (Source: WALB) Nearly 2,000 people showed up for the festival. (Source: WALB)
Despite the weather, people still enjoyed themselves while having rain jackets and rain boots. (Source: WALB) Despite the weather, people still enjoyed themselves while having rain jackets and rain boots. (Source: WALB)
AMERICUS, GA (WALB) -

As parts of Southwest Georgia was under a severe weather alert for much of the day Saturday, one county still hosted a major event they've been planning all year long. 

Nearly 2,000 people showed up at the Americus Hot Glass Craft Beer Festival on a rainy day.

People from across Georgia said the show must go on despite the potential for severe weather conditions, and it did indeed.

"We knew that rain never kept glass blowers from blowing glass and enjoying themselves," said Reba Hunter, festival attendee. 

Reba Hunter and her family wanted to get out of their home in Americus despite the forecast, to celebrate their daughter's 35th birthday and the largest glass blowing event in the world. 

"We kept watching the weather radar and we decided that the pockets of sunshine and clouds and everything wouldn't keep us away," said Hunter.  

Organizers said the Americus Hot Glass Craft Beer Festival is also the largest craft beer festival in Georgia.

This family and others said they kept an eye on the WALB weather app and saw the storms become less of a threat throughout the day.

"With the severe weather coming, we knew they were going to have provisions, having tents, it was already announced they were prepared for this so we thought why not come and have a good time anyway," said Kevin O'Lear, festival attendee. 

Organizers said they were prepared for severe weather, but didn't want it to stop the world renowned event. 

"Whoever was praying for amazing weather, thank you very much. We really appreciate it everybody out here at the festival really appreciate it. This turned out absolutely amazing," said Patrick Kay, Director of Americus Main Street and Downtown Development Authority.  

Although 3 minutes of rain and high winds did put a momentary damper on the festival, a sea of people with rain jackets didn't allow it to stop them from enjoying the 80 craft beers from across Georgia and overall fun.

"Rain or shine, we want to come out and support the community so, it's just been a great day for Americus and Sumter County and hashtag my Americus," said Nick Owens, festival attendee.

Americus Main Street organizers said tickets sold out quickly prior to the event and almost everyone who bought tickets attended. 

They said they're now planning more events for the rest of the year because of the success of this festival.

