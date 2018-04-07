Georgia State Patrol gives spring driving tips - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Georgia State Patrol gives spring driving tips

By Asia Wilson, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

With spring in full swing, many people are out on the roadways, and with several wrecks already this weekend, law enforcement want you to know they're out there too. 

Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol tell us it's important to drive safe all throughout the year as they are watching closely.

They said during spring vacations, drivers should be even more cautious.

They encourage people to stay off their cellphones, stay alert during travel time, and know where you're going during long distances.

"If you are going to travel long distances, I would advise you to do one of two things, carry someone with you. Have someone travel with you that can help you drive. Or drive maybe eight hours a day, pull over get yourself a hotel and start driving the next day. That way you will remain alert and hopefully you won't be involved in any crashes," said Corporal Andrew McKenzie, Georgia State Patrol. 

As for bad weather, GSP encourages all to stay off the roads as much as possible the next time severe weather moves through.

