Sumter EMA prepared for severe weather season

Last week, Sumter EMA had a storm spotter class to help them detect storms before they come.

As Saturday called for severe weather, Sumter EMA is giving tips for all citizens in Sumter County.

The Sumter County Emergency Management Agency watched the national weather center for hours in order to keep citizens safe.

With the potential for severe weather Saturday, though it has diminished, Sumter County's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has been focusing on storm preps heavily.

EMA staff spent a good deal of time looking closely at the National Weather Service.

Due to the high number of people in the county for the Hot Glass Craft Beer Festival, staff members watched every couple of hours to ensure all were safe.

"The biggest advice for you is to be prepared for this. It's never a question of if it's going to happen in Sumter County, it's a question of when it's going to happen. So we need to continue being weather mindful and watching it constantly. We need to make sure we have a weather alert radio in our house or at least something on your cell phones that alert you when severe weather is in the area," said Nigel Poole, Director of Sumter County EMA.

Last week Sumter County hosted a storm spotter class to help the local EMA, law enforcement, and citizens detect potential storms before they arrive.

The National Weather Service led that class.

