Sumter EMA prepared for severe weather season

As parts of Southwest Georgia was under a severe weather alert for much of the day Saturday, one county still hosted a major event they've been planning all year long. Nearly 2,000 people showed up at the Americus Hot Glass Craft Beer Festival on a rainy day.
With spring in full swing, many people are out on the roadways, and with several wrecks already this weekend, law enforcement want you to know they're out there too. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol tell us it's important to drive safe all throughout the year as they are watching closely.
With the potential for severe weather Saturday, though it has diminished, Sumter County's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has been focusing on storm preps heavily. EMA staff spent a good deal of time looking closely at the National Weather Service.
Luckily storms did not really pan out across South Georgia, but we did see some rain showers. Those put a damper on some Albany events. Some of them even had to close down altogether. Normally, the Tift Park Community market would have vendors and people completely covering this area on a Saturday morning. People from both the Albany Flea Market and the Tift Park Community Market said they expect to have to deal with.
Two vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 19 in Smithville Saturday.
