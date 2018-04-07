3rd annual autism acceptance festival educates southwest GA community

Katrina Wilburn-Beckhom said accepted autism is just as important as being aware that it exist. (Source: WALB)

Community members in Albany are striving to help others see autism in a different light.

Beckhom Behavioral Consulting held its 3rd annual Autism acceptance festival.

Organizers had demonstrations of interactive activities for children with autism.

They said being aware of autism is one thing, but the community should strive for acceptance and understanding.

"Acceptance is even more important because everyone deserves to be included in our community. If you're aware that it exists and you're aware of what you might see when there is a child or individual in the community, it's more likely that you can accept what you're seeing and accept the needs that they may have," said Katrina Wilburn-Beckhom from Beckhom Behavioral Consulting.

Organizers also want people to know Southwest Georgia has the resources to support families of children with autism, in our area.

