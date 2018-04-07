3rd annual autism acceptance festival educates southwest GA community

Community members in Albany are striving to help others see autism in a different light. Beckhom Behavioral Consulting held its 3rd annual Autism acceptance festival. Organizers had demonstrations of interactive activities for children with autism. They said being aware of autism is one thing, but the community should strive for acceptance and understanding.More >>
One of the major employers in Dougherty County held a career fair at the Civic Center to recruit new faculty and staff members Saturday. Some open jobs with the Doughtery County School System include teachers, school psychologists, media professionals and more. Organizers said they wanted an environment to help the school system find passionate and energetic employees to fill these positions.More >>
As parts of Southwest Georgia was under a severe weather alert for much of the day Saturday, one county still hosted a major event they've been planning all year long. Nearly 2,000 people showed up at the Americus Hot Glass Craft Beer Festival on a rainy day.More >>
With spring in full swing, many people are out on the roadways, and with several wrecks already this weekend, law enforcement want you to know they're out there too. Troopers with the Georgia State Patrol tell us it's important to drive safe all throughout the year as they are watching closely.More >>
With the potential for severe weather Saturday, though it has diminished, Sumter County's Emergency Management Agency (EMA) has been focusing on storm preps heavily. EMA staff spent a good deal of time looking closely at the National Weather Service.More >>
