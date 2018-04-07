Doughtery Co. Schools hosts career fair at Civic Center - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Doughtery Co. Schools hosts career fair at Civic Center

By Marilyn Parker, Reporter
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

One of the major employers in Dougherty County held a career fair at the Civic Center to recruit new faculty and staff members Saturday.

Some open jobs with the Doughtery County School System include teachers, school psychologists, media professionals and more.

Organizers said they wanted an environment to help the school system find passionate and energetic employees to fill these positions.

"Our community plays such a major role in our school system. and we want to open up our system for individuals in our community and outside our community, but this is an opportunity to showcase the opportunities in our community but also the staff that works in our school system and our passion for our children," said Jill Addison, the Human Resources Director for DCSS. 

Organizers said in the first hour they had about 200 people at the event. 

A total of 18 different schools attended the fair.

