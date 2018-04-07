Rain puts a damper on some Albany weekend events

Luckily storms did not really pan out across South Georgia, but we did see some rain showers. Those put a damper on some Albany events. Some of them even had to close down altogether. Normally, the Tift Park Community market would have vendors and people completely covering this area on a Saturday morning. People from both the Albany Flea Market and the Tift Park Community Market said they expect to have to deal with.More >>
Two vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 19 in Smithville Saturday.More >>
One person was taken to the hospital after a car wrecked into a Taco Bell dumpster in Moultrie Saturday morning.More >>
National Community Development Week wrapped up in Albany Friday night.More >>
The Albany YMCA will host a month-long training program to help kids prepare for its annual SuperKidz Triathlon and registration will begin on Monday.More >>
