Rain puts a damper on some Albany weekend events

Luckily storms did not really pan out across South Georgia, but we did see some rain showers.

Those put a damper on some Albany events. Some of them even had to close down altogether.

Normally, the Tift Park Community market would have vendors and people completely covering this area on a Saturday morning.

People from both the Albany Flea Market and the Tift Park Community Market said they expect to have to deal with.

Saturday marked the expected grand re-opening of the Albany Flea market.

Its been operating on and off for a couple of years but organizers say they are ready to get back in action.

Unfortunately, that plan had to be put on pause.

"The bad weather kinda threw things off today, but we've got high hopes that better weather will make people come out more," said Cynthia Saunders, owner of the Flea Market.

Damp weather throwing things off like the new additions to the market.

"Yeah they canceled because of the weather, they didn't want to put their pony's in that situation. The ice cream truck was here, we didn't put the bounce houses out because the weather, we don't want the kids getting hurt," said Saunders.

Owners said they plan to put the word out even more for Saturdays to come.

They said the Flea Market will typically stay open even on rainy days, thanks to shelter over the vendors.

Vendors at Tift Park aren't so lucky.

"So if it's morning showers, we'll probably close, but if it's afternoon showers, we will definitely be out here and it won't matter," said Stephen Brimberry, Chairman of Tift Park.

Brimberry said this marks only the second time in four years they've had a Saturday off during the operating season.

He said they do have plans to build a shelter in the future, specifically for days like this.

"We are apart of the meet me at the park campaign where there is a $20,000 grant, and if we could win that, that would help us get the ball rolling faster," said Brimberry.

Both the Flea Market and Tift park said they will update people on how the weather will affect their business, on their Facebook pages, listed below.

