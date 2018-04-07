1 arrested for DUI after crash in Lee Co.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 19 in Smithville Saturday. (Source:WALB)

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on U.S. 19 in Smithville Saturday afternoon.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a black Jeep was going north while a blue Nissan was going east.

Troopers said the person driving the Nissan failed to yield at Church Street, causing the Jeep to hit the Nissan.

The Georgia State Patrol Trooper on the scene was parked across the street, almost getting hit as well.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Phoebe Sumter for injuries on his left side after the car rotate a couple of times, but troopers said they believe he will be okay.

According to GSP, the 78-year-old driver of the Nissan was arrested for driving under the influence and failure to yield.

He will be taken to Lee County jail.

