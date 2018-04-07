Officials identify driver who crashed into a Taco Bell dumpster - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Officials identify driver who crashed into a Taco Bell dumpster

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
It happened at around 7 a.m. at the Taco Bell on Darbyshire Road, off Veteran's Parkway. (Source: Viewer)
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

One person was taken to the hospital after a car wrecked into a Taco Bell dumpster in Moultrie Saturday morning.

It happened at around 7 a.m. at the Taco Bell on Darbyshire Road, off Veteran's Parkway.

Monday morning, the Thomasville Post of the GSP confirmed that the driver was Hannah Hartsfield, 18. She is in intensive care at Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville.

Troopers said she was traveling on Darbyshire Road when she crossed into the oncoming lane, hit the ditch, causing the car to go airborne, landing on the dumpster in the Taco Bell parking lot.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

During the accident, gas spilled from the car, and it took officials about an hour to clear the scene.

