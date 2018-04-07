1 injured after car wrecks into Taco Bell dumpster

It happened at around 7 a.m. at the Taco Bell on Darbyshire Road, off Veteran's Parkway. (Source: Viewer)

One person was taken to the hospital after a car wrecked into a Taco Bell dumpster in Moultrie Saturday morning.

It happened at around 7 a.m. at the Taco Bell on Darbyshire Road, off Veteran's Parkway.

According to officials with the Georgia State Patrol's Office, a female driver was traveling on Darbyshire Road when she crossed into the oncoming lane.

She then hit the ditch and the car went airborne before landing on the dumpster in the Taco Bell parking lot.

She was transported to Archbold and her condition wasn't immediately available.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

During the accident, gas spilled from the car, and it took officials about an hour to clear the scene.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.