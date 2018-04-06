Turner boys, Monroe girls take Westover Relays

The 15th annual Westover Relays wrapped up at Hugh-Mills Friday night with the Turner County boys winning the 4X400 relay.

The Rebels victory would seal the school's first every victory at the meet with a total score of 91.

Monroe's girls also won the night-capping event by a landslide, and would do the same at the meet scoring 160 points.

The Lady Tornadoes have now won all but one of the Westover Relays since 2009. It was the last regular season meet for both programs as they shift their focus towards region.

