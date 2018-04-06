YMCA to begin registration for SuperKidz Triathlon

A Month prior to the event, they will be holding a 4 week training program focusing on each phase of the competition. (Source: WALB)

The Albany YMCA will host a month-long training program to help kids prepare for its annual SuperKidz Triathlon and registration will begin on Monday.

There is also going to be a change in the date for the SuperKidz Triathlon.

This year the YMCA is moving it up a month to June 2.

A month prior to the event, the Y will be holding a 4-week training program, focusing on each phase of the competition, swimming, running, bicycling and the last week will be a run through all of the phases.

YMCA Officials said this is a great opportunity for kids to participate in events that they normally see their parents doing.

"This one really brings it down to where the kids can really get used to the different types of athletic abilities they may have, spark an interest they may have and of course healthy activity for the children," said Terrie Alby with the YMCA.

Prices for the triathlon and training program are $75 for members and $115 for future members.

You can also purchase the training sessions separate for $30 each week.

