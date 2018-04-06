Community Development Week ends with community block party

The amphitheater was filled with people enjoying music, getting their face painted and more. (Source: WALB)

National Community Development Week wrapped up in Albany Friday night.

For the finale, officials held a celebration at the Veteran's Amphitheater.

The amphitheater was filled with people enjoying music, getting their face painted and kids even put on a step performance.

Community Development Week recognizes flourishing businesses and promotes growth for new businesses.

The week was filled with a build your own business workshop, recognition luncheon and getting the word out about the Community Development Block Grant Program.

"We hope this week has promoted our programs and activities and that we would continue receiving funds and celebrating national community development week all year long," said Community Development Manager Shirley Ingram.

Officials said they are very pleased with the involvement from this week and look forward to an even bigger event next year.

