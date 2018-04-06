Albany's singing officer receives national publicity for his #HugACop campaign

Albany Police Department's singing police officer made his national television debut Friday morning.

Officer Travis Goodson appeared on a national morning show on another network to talk about his campaign for positivity and the video of him that has gone viral.

Officer Goodson said he's had people from all across the country reach out to him, even officers in Canada. He said this opportunity really lit a flame inside of him and he isn't stopping with his campaign anytime soon.

"It was incredible to see different news stations pick up the story and share the good news," said Goodson.

Goodson talked about his #HugACop campaign on a national network morning show appearance Friday morning.

"Ignited my flame ten times more to continue doing the right thing," said Goodson.

After the interview, other major networks picked up the story and Goodson has received publicity from all over the world.

"Law enforcement from Canada, from Europe, from any island you can imagine has been so positive and encouraging me to continue the movement," said Goodson.

With all of his newfound fame, Goodson reminds the people of Albany he will continue to serve his home community.

"Instead of treating people as if they are adversaries, we need to look at each other as friends, citizens to police, and police to citizens. That encounter must change and now is the time for it to change," said Goodson.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said this is what being an officer is all about.

"We're guardians of the city, but how can we also be the ambassadors of peace," said Persley.

Persley said this is exactly the exposure Albany needs.

"Stories out there that talks about how it's one of the worst cities in the United States and they look at statistics and look at the numbers, but here's an opportunity to actually look at the people. Look for the people and when you find the people, that's where you'll find the true meaning of the good life city," said Persley.

Chief Persley stands behind Goodson and will continue to support his campaign of unity.

"When you look at his name, Goodson, you break it down, good son. He's doing some good things and he's the son of the people, so again there's some wonderful things that come out of Albany, Georgia," said Persley.

Goodson said what's next for him is challenging other police officers to follow his lead on a national platform and he will keep us in the loop for more details.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.