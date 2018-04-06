Dougherty Co. Commission to reconsider hiring McCoy as administrator

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas called for the special called meeting following the commission's Monday work session. (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty county Commission will meet to reconsider hiring Michal McCoy as the county administrator. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas says Michael McCoy deserves to be named the permanent county administrator.

That is why he has scheduled a commission meeting for Monday to reconsider his hiring.

On Friday, Cohilas called for the special called meeting following the commission's Monday work session.

Last month, commissioners voted 4 to 3 not to promote the interim administrator permanently, despite McCoy being named the Most Qualified Candidate by two competitive searches.

MORE: Attorney for Dougherty Co. leader to file lawsuit against county commission

Cohilas said that is hurting employee morale, considering if they could ever be promoted.

"We are hearing directly from the department heads what the impact has been on the county's inability to name Mr. McCoy as administrator, despite the fact that he won the process," said Cohilas.

Cohilas said a tremendous outpouring of support for McCoy from both the public and his co-workers is why he deserves to be promoted.

The special called meeting will follow Monday's 10 a.m. commissioner work session.

Below is a press release from Cohilas about the special called meeting:

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.