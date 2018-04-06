Splash Island Water Park opens at Wild Adventures for 2018 season

Lifeguards were out Friday, running safety drills to make sure everything is in order for the season. (Source: WALB)

Spring has sprung and with it comes the opening of Splash Island Water Park. (Source: WALB)

The first signs of spring are finally starting to bloom as Splash Island Water Park opens on Saturday for the 2018 season.

Splash Island is the biggest water park in South Georgia, having recently expanded the water thrill for toddlers, Ohana Bay.

The park offers another favorite for you to enjoy and that's the lazy river.

Lifeguards were out Friday, running safety drills to make sure everything is in order for the season.

Wild Adventures' Adam Floyd said all that is missing from the pool is you.

"What's special about Splash Island Water Park is that it's included with your park admissions, so when you come to spend the day at Wild Adventures, especially on Saturday, April 7, not only do you get to enjoy Wild Adventures, you get to enjoy Little Texas, Live in Concert and Splash Island Water Park for the same price," said Floyd.

Wild Adventures will hold its first concert of the 2018 season, on Saturday.

The water park itself will open up Saturday at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

Regular park hours are from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. and officials will suspend rides and activities if inclement weather arises.

Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.